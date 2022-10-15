Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice,’ How Gwen Stefani Feels About It

Blake Shelton announced that he is only doing one more season of The Voice. Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s wife, spoke about the decision.

Shelton shared a statement earlier this week sharing his decision. He thanked everyone on the show and the fans, and shared that next season will be his last as a judge on The Voice.

Shelton and Stefani met as judges on the singing competition show, and he mentioned that in the statement as well.

An unnamed source told Hollywood Life that Stefani is “fully supportive” of her husband’s decision. “He has discussed leaving the show numerous times over the years with Gwen but feels like now is the right time to do it,” the source said.

“Gwen completely supports him and she’s looking forward to spending more time at their home in Oklahoma together now,” they continued. “Gwen knows that Blake is still going to focus on his music, which is his passion. But it will be nice having him around more often. The boys also adore Blake and they’re looking forward to spending more time together on the ranch with him. It’s going to be a big change but it’s also going to be a welcome one.”

The news comes just days after Shelton’s statement.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice.”

Blake Shelton Reveals Full Team Blake on ‘The Voice’

Earlier this week before the announcement, Shelton’s team became full on the current season of The Voice.

He shared a video celebrating on his Instagram, writing: “TEAM BLAKE SEASON 22!!!! @bodie @itsmadisonhughes @thebennyweag @hillarytorchiana @katekalvach @Khawkmusic @tannerfussellmusic @the_eva_diva @TheDryes @BryceLeatherwood @austin.montgomery.official @Brayden_Lape24 @jaedenlukemusic @ansleyburns.”

The season has been a whirlwind of hilarious and touching moments on the show. The current judges include Shelton, Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. The judges for Shelton’s final season of the show were also announced recently, including Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper.

Country Star Sells His Master Recordings

Shelton also sold his music catalog to Influence Media Partners, who now own his works from 2001-2019.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single. Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t. I’m excited to be working with Lylette, Rene and the team at Influence Media on so much of my catalog and to introduce my songs to the next generation of country fans,” he said in a statement.