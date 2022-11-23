Blake Shelton Looks Forward to Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie He Executive Produced

Blake Shelton is celebrating the release of his fifth Hallmark Christmas movie.

The God Gave me You singer is best known for his award-winning country music crooning and highly successful The Voice coaching. But he’s also an experienced executive producer. In total, he’s been an EP on nine projects, according to his IMDB page. Five of those have been with Hallmark’s Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas franchise.

The most recent installment hits the network on Saturday, Nov. 26. And Shelton is spreading the news on social media.

I can't believe this is the 5th @hallmarkmovie movie I've gotten to executive produce!!! "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas" premieres THIS SATURDAY at 10/9c!!! Grab the fam and tune-in!!! #ComeHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/rbQBPtYEBI — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 22, 2022

“I can’t believe this is the 5th @hallmarkmovie movie I’ve gotten to executive produce!!!” he wrote on Twitter. “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas premieres THIS SATURDAY at 10/9c!!! Grab the fam and tune in!! #ComeHomeForChristmas.”

The original movie debuted in 2018. The story saw two strangers, Cara and Heath, stranded together as they try to make it home for the holidays. The two bond over their shared grief of losing a parent right before Christmas, and eventually they begin to fall for each other. However, trouble ensues when Cara finds out that Heath is actually a famous country music singer and the tabloids have him romantically linked to a supermodel.

Each year after that release, Shelton has EP’ed a new franchise addition with a similar storyline. The titles include Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, and Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.

The Hallmark Christmas Franchise was Born From a Blake Shelton Holiday Single

In the upcoming installment, two people will find romance thanks to an accidental twist of fate.

“Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a… number she doesn’t recognize,” reads the official description. “In the message, a man’s voice, whom she doesn’t know, makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance.”

The franchise has a sweet backstory that’s all thanks to Blake Shelton and his mom, Dorothy Shackleford, according to The Pioneer Woman. It began with Shelton’s 2012 single, Time for Me to Come Home, which landed on his Cheers, It’s Christmas album.

Shackleford, who helped her son write the song’s lyrics, wrote a novel by the same name with Travis Thrasher that is inspired by the single. Hallmark then picked up the story and turned it into one of its Countdown to Christmas movies.

To keep the tradition a family affair, Shackleford joined her son each year to co-executive produce the first four installments. She also co-wrote the screenplays. However, she is not tied to this year’s production.