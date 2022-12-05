Blake Shelton’s New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’ Premieres Tonight

The long-awaited premiere of Blake Shelton’s new game show, Barmageddon, happens tonight (Dec.5).

The country music star teamed up with his longtime friend, Carson Daly, and WWE hall of famer, Nikki Bella, to create a drunken competition series like no other. And after months of hype, the first episode is finally dropping on USA Network at 11/10 CT.

You’ve never seen anything like this before! My new show #Barmageddon with Carson Daly and Nikki Bella premieres TONIGHT at 11/10c on USA Network! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/jrTGDYKVih — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 5, 2022

“You’ve never seen anything like this before!” Shelton wrote on his Twitter page this morning.

The concept has been a long time coming for Shelton and Daly, though they’re still arguing over who first came up with the idea.

“The whole show was my idea,” Carson claimed during an interview with TODAY.

“No,” Shelton argued. “What I remember is coming up with the concept and the games.”

Blake Shelton’s Game Show Will Help Social Media Influencers Win ‘Redemption’

The series will see Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s celebrity friends go head-to-head inside Shelton’s Nashville, TN, bar and have some “adult spring break fun.”

“We started talking about bar Olympics,” Carson explained. “I used to go with my friends, used to always play bar Olympics. We’d come to a fun bar, like Ole Red in Nashville, with darts.”

“What if we did that kind of thing,” he remembered asking Shelton. “But it was like over the top and just a lot talking smack and just drinking and having fun? Like real escapism, good old-fashioned American fun. [Blake] was like, ‘I’d love to do that.’”

As soon as they decided to make the dream a reality, Blake Shelton thought of the title.

“When you put drinking games and famous people together, it’s ‘Barmageddon,’” he said.

In the episodes, guests like Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, and Sheryl Crow will challenge each other to games like Drunken Axe Hole and Keg Curling. And tonight’s premiere features Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani.

The stars won’t be playing for bragging rights, though. They will instead represent various social media influencers who are looking for “redemption,” According to Deadline. Along the way, Shelton and Daly will heckle the players and occasionally offer some support. In some cases, the two will even show off their own Barmageddon skills.

“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar, ” reads the description. “They’ll play to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous [folks] find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.”