Blake Shelton Once Sent Jennifer Hudson a Live Goat To Her Chicago Home

If ye ask Blake Shelton to give a goat for Christmas, ye shall receive. On Monday, December 12, the country music singer visited The Jennifer Hudson Show and reminisced about the two seasons they shared on The Voice.

The conversation led to Christmastime and they chatted about the presents they’d gotten each other over the years. That reminded Hudson about the time Shelton gifted her and her son, David, a farm animal—and he sent it to live with them in their downtown Chicago home.

“Y’all know Blake sent me a whole goat? Me and my son,” she laughed.

Though the story took place years ago, Hudson still had no idea how the situation unraveled. She didn’t know what gave the singer the idea to send the strange gift. But Shelton remembered exactly how it all came to fruition.

Blake Shelton Gave the Goat a ‘First-Class Ride’ to Chicago

Apparently, The Voice set used to consist of many trailers that circled around an open courtyard. The cast and crew regularly brought their kids to work. And that courtyard served as a kind of playground for them.

One day, Shelton walked into the courtyard to find David and his cousin having a conversation with Hudson.

“I heard you say, ‘I don’t know. Why don’t you go ask him?'” he recalled Hudson saying to the boys before leaving them to play.

The next thing he knew, David and his cousin ran over and said, “My mom said you could get us a goat.”

“Because I’m the country guy on the show, you know, let’s just call one out from the barnyard back there,” Shelton joked.

Blake Shelton said that David was genuinely enthralled with the animals and wanted to know all about them. At the time, it was nearing the holidays, so Shelton decided he was going to get the kid a goat for Christmas.

But by the time the God Gave Me You singer found the perfect pet, the show had wrapped up for the season, and he wasn’t going to see the Hudsons for a while. So, he chartered a plane and had the animal delivered right to Hudson’s door.

“I had to get an airplane to fly this freakin’ goat from Oklahoma to Chicago,” Shelton continued. ” I mean, this goat had a first-class ride.”

Jennifer Hudson said David loved the gift, and he named it Prancer. The host didn’t explain where or how she kept the animal, but she did say she let her son keep it.

“That was one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever,” she shared.