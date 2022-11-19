Blake Shelton to Perform in ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Special

With Christmas just around the corner, Blake Shelton will be ringing in the holiday season as a performer for the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special.

According to NBC San Diego, Christmas in Rockefeller Center will be airing on November 30th at 8 p.m. It will be hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin as well as Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez. The special will feature the 90th tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center. During his performance, Blake Shelton will be performing You Make It Feel Like Christmas with his wife Gwen Stefani.

Speaking about performing at the event, Blake Shelton’s wife stated, “This is one of those things you grew up hearing about. I was from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it’s even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this. Being in New York, it just feels so holiday. It feels like every movie you watch growing up, and now I get to be part of that fabric.”

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the Rockefeller Center tree will be lit every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Along with Blake Shelton and Stefani, other performers include Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, and Louis York.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Others Celebrate the 90th Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center

This year, Rockefeller Center will be celebrating the 90th tree lighting ceremony. According to the Rockefeller Center’s website, the 2022 Christmas tree has already arrived and is an 82 feet tall Norway Spruce. It is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is approximately 85-90 years old and hails from Queensbury, New York.

Rockefeller Center reports that there will be more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights. The lights are on approximately 5 miles of wire on the tree. The Swarovski tree star, which was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018, weighs approximately 900 pounds. It features 70 spikes covered in three million crystals.

The tree has already arrived in New York City and will be lit on November 30th. “The holiday season will begin with the annual tree lighting in the heart of New York City at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30,” the website reads. “NBC News’ TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will host the highly anticipated holiday special and viewers will be treated to festive performances!”

The tree will be staying up until the end of the year. However, there isn’t an official date for the tree to be taken down yet.