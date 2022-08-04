Blake Shelton to Perform Special Veteran’s Day Show at Coachella Crossroads

Blake Shelton is on his way to Coachella. It’s the community that shares the name of the festival. He’s not headlining the April festival, he’ll perform at Coachella Crossroads. He’ll pay his respects to our veterans in the newly announced performance on Veteran’s Day in November. Check out the announcement.

Don’t miss Blake at Coachella Crossroads on November 11th for a Veteran’s Day event! Tickets for “A Salute To Our Heroes” are on sale Fri. Aug 12! -Team BS https://t.co/2mIRgwNWf9 pic.twitter.com/igji5FZxnL — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 3, 2022

No other details about the event are available. But there are presumably other artists on the bill. Blake Shelton has made limited concert appearances this year, so it’s a great chance to catch him. He’s hinted at retiring from the road. That probably isn’t happening anytime soon, but why risk it? It’s also a California date, so there’s a pretty good chance that his wife, Gwen Stefani, visits home, too.

Gwen surprised Blake Shelton for his birthday in her home state. He played Country Summer in Santa Rosa. She brought him a cake on stage during his set. She also surprised him at Boots in the Park in Norco with a performance of her No Doubt hit “Don’t Speak.” “Surprising” Blake Shelton in California definitely seems like her thing.

The couple reunites this season on The Voice, too. It’ll be their first season together as judges of the talent competition since their marriage. Gwen Stefani says that the entire experience is “surreal.”

“Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship,” she said.

Blake Shelton is a Long-Time Supporter of Veterans

Blake Shelton spent time with a veteran on the Fourth of July. He was just hanging out on a boat in Pottsboro, Tex. when he heard a neighbor say that he was a veteran. John Morgan is a retired US Air Force Special Operations Command veteran. Apparently, the two were just gassing up at the same marina and Blake invited himself over. Morgan posted about the meeting later.

Blake Shelton has the biggest kindest heart 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/DsiPJCK6Sb — Kate🇵🇭💓💋GXveBS🍑 (@forgwenandblake) July 5, 2022

While his 2022 dates are limited, there are still a few chances to see Blake Shelton on the road this year. Next up is Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on August 13. He’ll also hit a Canadian festival and the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

Blake Shelton also pays two visits to the Grand Ole Opry in September. Both performances are on September 10. The “Salute to Our Heroes” event is the last event he has on his calendar. The Voice will be in full swing by then. Check out all of the dates on his 2022 schedule and get ticket information at his website.