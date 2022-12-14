Blake Shelton Performs With ‘The Voice’s Season 22 Winner During Finale: VIDEO

Blake Shelton celebrated his final appearance as a coach on The Voice by performing with the winner, and all the while, showing off a lot of country sass and permanent scoreboard.

After all, his contestant — Bryce Leatherwood — won Tuesday night. And the two of them, a country superstar and perhaps an emerging one, performed together. It was appropriate that the two sang “Hillbilly Bone.”

Watch the video below and read on about Shelton, the song, and of course, Leatherwood, the new champion.

country fans CANNOT MISS Bryce Leatherwood and @blakeshelton singing together pic.twitter.com/WOED6IxBYi — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 14, 2022

Did you recognize the song? It’s definitely meaningful for Shelton. He released it a week before Halloween in 2009. The music video, itself, dropped on Halloween. Shelton has told reporters that he first discovered the song while driving his car. He’d slipped in some demo discs. And he didn’t particularly care for Hillbilly Bone the first time he heard it. But when he listened again, he decided he could make this song,

The song makes the points that we all have a little hillbilly somewhere in our soul. So it doesn’t matter where you grew up or live now. Y’all got this. Here’s a sampling of the lyrics:

“We all got a hillbilly bone down deep inside, no matter where you from, you just can’t hide it. When the band starts bangin’ and the fiddle sobs, you can’t help but hollerin’ “yee-haw!”

The Voice Winner Sang Trace Adkins Part with Blake Shelton

Back in 2009. Shelton recorded the song as a collaboration with Trace Adkins. And in 2010, Shelton won his first-ever ACM award for the song, which was dubbed top vocal event of the year. Here’s why the song represented something else significant. It reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country chart. And it kicked off 17 straight No. 1 songs for Blake Shelton.

On Tuesday’s The Voice finale, the song also proved to be a memorable event, with Leatherwood taking over the Adkins’ part.

Shelton already indicated that this season would be his last as a coach on The Voice. He’s not leaving the show for any specific project, other than he wants to spend time with wife, Gwen Stefani, and his three step sons.

He talked about his departure during an interview with People.

“The holdup over the years (for leaving) has been that it’s a hard thing for me to let go of,” Blake Shelton said. “I’ve been here literally since the first minute. When I started on The Voice, that was 10 years into my career as a country artist. I never really made it to the A-level of country artists until I became a coach. The show did a hell of a lot more for me than I brought to the table at the time. I’ve far exceeded anything I thought I could ever accomplish in the entertainment world.”

Counting Leatherwood, Shelton has coached nine winners on The Voice. No other coach comes close.

“It’s just incredible to be here,” Leatherwood told Entertainment Tonight. “And it’s like a dream come true almost, ’cause I get to be on that stage with [Blake Shelton] tonight. And to be on stage and make my family proud, my home state proud and everyone back home, it just means the world to me.”