Blake Shelton Posts Heartfelt Message to Loretta Lynn’s Family After Country Icon’s Death

On Tuesday (October 4th), The Voice coach and country music star Blake Shelton posted a heartfelt message to Loretta Lynn’s family after the music icon passed away at the age of 90.

“Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away…” Blake Shelton wrote on Twitter. “Prayers to her family.”

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

Blake Shelton’s followers also echoed his response to the news. “What a sad day,” a follower wrote. “Rest In Peace Loretta Lynn. One of the greatest country singers, a lady, had left the stage forever. And yet she remains unforgotten. My sincere condolences for her family and friends.”

Another fan further wrote that Loretta Lynn is back in the arms of her beloved husband, Dolittle. “[You’re] in Heaven singing with the Angels at the right hand side of Jesus. You will be so missed!! [Thank] you for making such [an] impact on me through your music. Beauty… inside and out. Heart for others.”

Loretta Lynn’s Obituary Highlights the Exciting Music Career She Had For Over Six Decades

Born in April 1932, Loretta Lynn’s music career took off in 1960. She notably has 24 #1 singles, 51 Top 10 hits, and 45 million singles sold. Her most recent album Still Woman Enough was released last year. She earned numerous awards, including 3 Grammys, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Loretta Lynn’s obituary revealed that she broke down “barriers” for women everywhere due to her hit singles. The songs include Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), Fist City, and Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Her latest album Still Woman Enough is described as a celebration of women in country music. It was her 50th studio album, which doesn’t include her ten studio duet collaborations with Conway Twitty. It further fears a title track that was co-written with Patsy Lynn Russell.

The obituary further reveals Loretta Lynn’s other accomplishments. “She was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, and was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.”

Loretta Lynn was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years, Olivia Vanetta “Doolittle” Lynn as well as her daughter Betty Sue and son Jack. She is survived by her daughters Patsy Lynn Russell, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn, and her son Ernest Ray Lynn as well as numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Loretta Lynn’s family also wrote a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”