Blake Shelton Proclaims He’s ‘King’ of ‘The Voice’ in Hilarious Teaser for His Final Season

Country music superstar Blake Shelton may be stepping down from his post on The Voice but he’s still proclaiming himself to be the “king” of the hit reality TV singing competition series.

In a recent promo for the 23rd season of the hit ABC show, the country music singer reflects on this being his final season. He also has fun with his fellow season 23 The Voice coaches including Kelly Clarkson and One Direction alum Niall Horan.

Blake Shelton Is Still Having Fun With The Competition On The Voice

As the recently released trailer begins, Blake Shelton is telling a contestant that “this is my last season as a coach on The Voice after 23 seasons”. A comment to which Clarkson responds that Shelton is feeling “so tired.”

Blake Shelton has a quick comeback for Clarkson who is making a comeback to the series joking with the singer that he is tired of “this” as he gestures in her direction.

Of course, we can’t have a promo for The Voice’s newest season without recognizing the show’s newest host, Niall Horan with whom Shelton and the other coaches will be competing for singers. In the clip, Shelton tells the audience that Horan is a force to keep an eye on this season.

“Niall is already stealing my incredible artistic expression,” the star tells the audience members.

Shelton Is Full Of Energy As He Welcomes New Coaches And Declares Himself “King” Of The Voice

In another take in the video, Niall Horan tells Shelton that he feels like a younger version of the nine-time Grammy award nominee.

“I feel like a young you,” Horan quips. To which Shelton responds with “I can see it now.”

However, there was one crucial point that Blake Shelton wanted to make to his fellow coaches and The Voice’s audience…he is the “king” of the series.

“I just want everyone to know that there is one king of The Voice,” he says in the hilarious promo video. “Only one.”

Shelton says all of this as a gigantic pointer finger comes flying down right above the country music hitmaker’s head. The comically large hand reads “Pick Blake.”

Blake Shelton has been a part of The Voice for several seasons now. So, maybe we could crown him “king” at this point. Furthermore, the most recent season of the popular singing competition series saw the ninth time overall that the singer won the series. This, of course, comes after Shelton’s trainee, Bryce Leatherwood was crowned as The Voice champion. The Voice’s 23rd season premieres on NBC on March 6.