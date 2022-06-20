Blake Shelton to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

Blake Shelton is having quite a birthday weekend. The country music star performed at Boots in the Park in Norco, Calif. on Friday, and he was joined on stage by his wife, Gwen Stefani. The No Doubt frontwoman surprised him with a performance of the band’s 1995 hit “Don’t Speak.” On Sunday, she praised the stepfather of her three children with a post on her Instagram. It was Saturday that The Voice judge turned 46.

He also received news this weekend that he will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Shelton will receive the honor in 2023. He is an honoree in the Recording category. Celebrities are honored in one of four categories: Recording, Television, Motion Pictures, and Theatre/Live Performance. Ludacris, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, and John Waters will join Shelton in the 2023 class.

A date for the ceremony has not been announced.

No Slowing Down for Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton’s stepchildren are important to him, and he has conceded that his focus on them has made him consider retirement. But he’s showing no signs of slowing down yet. Last week, he announced that he’ll collaborate with Zac Brown Band for a single titled “Out in the Middle.” The track hits streamers on June 22.

Additionally, the Oklahoman recently headlined fellow native Troy Aikman’s inaugural music festival. It was held in Henryetta, and the NFL Hall of Famer assured Shelton their state was proud of its’ native son.

“You put the pride back in an Oklahoma town that carries a piece of my heart,” Aikman said of the small Oklahoma community where he spent much of his youth. “Forever grateful, thank you!”

Shelton served as Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 on Memorial Day weekend. He recalled his own father when he posted about being part of the event.

“Thank you Indy 500!!!! What a weekend… wish my dad was able to see that,” he captioned the post. Shelton’s father passed away in 2012, but clearly left an impact on Blake’s paternal instincts as he helps raise Stefani’s children.

He isn’t doing a full-scale tour, but he has scattered festival dates throughout the summer. He’ll take a month off before performing at a pair of Canadian festivals. Calgary Stampede 2022 is on July 16 and Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2022 is on July 17. He wraps his 2022 itinerary at the Washington State Fair on Labor Day weekend. Check out all of Blake Shelton’s dates and get ticket information on his website.