Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement

Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice.

The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.

While this year’s coaches were chatting with ET, Shelton told the newest addition, Camila Cabello, that he expected her to give him the ATV. But she said he’ll have to ask someone else for the extravagant offering.

“Whoa, very big,” Cabello laughed. “Santa’s budget is a little tight this year, I don’t know.”

Shelton then asked John Legend to give him “a pallet” of LVE wine, which is Legend’s personal brand. Shelton said that the bottles can be “a mixture of his choice, but not a case — a pallet.”

“All right, I’m with that,” John said.

His wife, Gwen Stefani, will get off easy.

“We split everything anyway,” Shelton joked. “So whatever she buys herself.”

Blake Shelton’s plan backfired, however, when Stefani asked if she could redecorate their Los Angeles house for his retirement gift.

Blake Shelton Will Walk Away From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23

Blake Shelton still has some time with The Voice, however. The singer won’t leave until the conclusion of next year’s Season 23.

While he has enjoyed his time with the series and has become the most winningest judge in the show’s history, he realized that he has outgrown the experience, and it is time for him to move on.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while,” he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 11. “And I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

The 46-year-old continued by saying “it’s been a hell of a ride.” And he thanked the entire case and crew for making his “chair turns” special.

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he added.

Shelton also gave a shoutout to all the talented singers who have graced the NBC stage, especially those who chose him as their coach.

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams,” he added. “It would not happen without you!”