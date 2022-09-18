Blake Shelton Reveals Exciting ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ Tour Update

Heads up, Blake Shelton fans, the “No Body” singer is heading out on tour, and he has an important update for Outsiders. Per a new post, Blake Shelton heads out on the first leg of his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour on February 16th with a couple of special guests, and tickets are on sale now. See more of the details below.

Tickets for many of the tour dates went on sale on Friday, September 16th, but for Blake Shelton fans located in and near cities including St. Paul, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, tickets won’t be available until later this week. Tour tickets for the remaining dates go on sale on Sept. 23rd.

During his winter-spring tour, Blake Shelton will be joined by fellow country music artists Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Shelton excitedly announced, “Here we go! First round of the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with [Carly Pearce] and [Jackson Dean] is on sale NOW!!!”

He further reminded fans the remainder of the dates’ tickets go on sale this week.

Blake Shelton fans, excited to see The Voice coach back on tour, took to the comments section in droves.

“Got tickets,” one fan boasted. Another bragged, “I got my tickets for Buffalo! I cannot wait!! Thank you for coming to Buffalo, Ny!”

Plenty of other fans, though, were disappointed Blake Shelton and his openers won’t be coming to a city near them.

“Why not Houston,” a Texas fan lamented. A follower from Arizona mourned, “What? No Pheonix??? You know the Super Bowl is here this year!”

Other cities and states that missed out on part one of Blake Shelton’s tour were New Jersey, Connecticut, West Palm Beach, and so many more. Be sure to see tour details at Blake Shelton’s website.

Gwen Stefani Goes Behind the Scenes of Filming ‘The Voice’ With Blake Shelton

Aside from music, Blake Shelton’s second biggest gig is his role on NBC’s The Voice. Blake Shelton’s served as a coach on the competitive singing show since 2011. He’s been a consistent presence on The Voice while plenty of the show’s former coaches, including stalwart Kelly Clarkson, have departed. Nevertheless, the show goes on and The Voice returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 19th. Again joining Blake Shelton at the coach’s table is his wife and celebrity Gwen Stefani. Ahead of the new season, the “Rich Girl” singer spoke about what it’s like working with her husband on TV.

“I think we have a soft spot [for each other],” Stefani explained during a recent interview. “I was nervous to come back. I’ve said this already, but it was because I didn’t know what it would be like. Because it is different. He’s my husband. That’s crazy.”

No matter how crazy it is to be starring on the NBC show together, Blake Shelton has promised not to go easy on his bride.

“Look, she’s my wife,” Shelton said of Stefani, “but on the show, they don’t pay me to lose, ok? I’m out to win this thing. I don’t care how cute Camila [Cabello] is or how sweet John [Legend] is and the fact that Gwen’s my wife. They’re all going down.”

Be sure to tune in tomorrow night at 8 p.m. to catch the season premiere.