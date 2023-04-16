Blake Shelton Reveals His TV Future Following ‘The Voice’ Exit

Although his days on The Voice are numbered, country music hitmaker Blake Shelton’s time on TV isn’t quite finished just yet.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The soon-to-be former The Voice coach recently announced that his game show Barmageddon was renewed for a second season. Shelton stars on the show alongside Carson Dailey and America’s Got Talent: Extreme alum Nikki Bella. “Who’s ready for another round … of #Barmageddon?!” he declared. “Get excited because Season 2 is coming to @usanetwork!”

Throughout an episode of Barmageddon, celebrities go up against each other in a series of bar games. Among the celebrities that made appearances on the show’s first season were Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Jimmie Johnson, and Kane Brown. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Blake Shelton described Barmageddon as an “art” show.

“We have fun with it,” Shelton said about the show. “It was actually just an idea that was born out of drinking backstage at The Voice. We were actually watching, there’s a show called Holy Moley, and we were watching that one day and I said, ‘Man, how much more fun would that show be if they were drinking while they were doing it?’ Literally, that’s how we thought of Barmageddon.”

Blake Shelton Shares Why He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 23 Seasons

As he celebrates Barmageddon’s upcoming season, Blake Shelton also points out the real reason behind his decision to leave The Voice after 23 seasons.

While speaking to Access Hollywood earlier this year, Shelton stated he wanted to spend more time with his family. He also wants to be more involved in his stepsons’ lives. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” the country star explained. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?’”

Blake Shelton noted the only way for him to really be more involved at home is if he steps away from being committed to The Voice. “That demands a lot of your time,” he revealed. “There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani echoed his stance on his The Voice departure by adding his career is takes a lot of “brain power” and time away from family. “I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch,” she pointed out. “Like time to just do the other things that he loves to do.”