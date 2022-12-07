Blake Shelton Reveals How He Gave His Mom Her ‘Lucille Ball Moment’ on Christmas Album

Blake Shelton recently released the fifth installment of his holiday movie franchise, Time for Him to Come Home For Christmas. In addition, he pays tribute to his mom, Dorothy Shackleford, in the Christmas flick.

The film, which premiered on the Hallmark channel on November 26, is now available on Peacock. Shelton, the movie’s executive producer, pays homage to his mom. During production, “The Voice” coach invited his mom to write as well as perform a Christmas song with him on his new song from his recent Christmas album, Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe).

The project featuring the song initially came out in 2012, and Shelton’s mom transformed the opportunity into a book deal in 2013. “When I was making my Christmas album, I said, ‘Mom, let’s me and you write a song together, and you can sing it with me on my album,” Shelton said during an interview.

As Shelton describes, in doing this, he gifted his mom with her own “Lucille Ball” moment.

“You can finally have your moment to be famous,” he said. “We had no idea it was going to end up turning into a book deal for my mom.” Then, the book turned into a film series.

Blake Shelton reflects on involving his mom in the Hallmark Christmas project

“It’s amazing what they’re able to do over there, but it’s been a cool experience to have that with my mom,” the country singer said.

This year’s installment of Time for Him to Come Home For Christmas follows a woman who receives a voice message from an unknown man trying to get back his former love. The plot follows the woman as she tries to locate the man and bring the couple together while seeking her own romance.

You can listen to the song that inspired the film series now on Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe). The project also features the track, Cheer For The Elves,” which his wife, Gwen Stefani, appears on, “Up On The House Top,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “There’s a New Kid in Town,” which includes vocals from Kelly Clarkson.

“During the holidays, I always celebrate traditions and add new things, so cheers to some new music,” “The Voice” coach said in a statement. “After all, what is Christmas without it? I just want to thank everyone for including my music in your festive playlists all these years. It really is ‘the most wonderful time of the year.'”

If you want to stream Time for Him To Come Home for Christmas, you can click on Peacock’s “Hallmark Hub” tab.

In other Blake Shelton news, Shelton is preparing to say goodbye to his “Voice” family as he steps down from his coach position next season.