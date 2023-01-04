Blake Shelton Reveals How He Got Jimmy Buffett to Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme Song

The long-awaited premiere of Blake Shelton’s reality competition series, Barmageddon hit the airwaves with a bang last month. Fans loved the show from the jump as the Your Body singer, longtime TV host Carson Daly, and Nikki Bella come together each Monday evening to play some unique versions of popular bar games for top prizes and of course, viral recognition.

Blake Shelton even sings the show’s theme song. However, he isn’t the writer behind the tune. The famous name behind this song is none other than the legendary Jimmy Buffett. Recently, Shelton remembered what it took to convince the Margaritaville singer to let him use one of his songs on the USA Network series.

“So when you do these television shows and you’re gonna perform a song, you have got to reach out to the writers of the song and get permission,” Blake Shelton explains.

“I have a mutual friend with Jimmy Buffett,” the country music hitmaker continues noting that he and his team reached out hoping to get permission to sing one of his songs in the Barmageddon intro.

Jimmy Buffet Responds To Blake Shelton’s Request And The Barmaggedon Intro Is Created

Shelton notes that every great show starts with a “sing-along song,” and Buffett was the perfect legendary hitmaker to turn to for the development of such a hit. Thankfully, Buffet was all for the plan after Shelton’s team reached out with the request.

“I got an email back from [them], they just forwarded Jimmy’s email back to him on to me that said, ‘Yeah, they can do this song … I love the title of that TV show,'” Shelton recalls. “That sounds like a good song.’”

Shelton remembers how he wrote back asking Jimmy Buffett to write a song for the new show and he would record it.

“I committed to recording this song before I ever heard it,” the country singer says.

“I figured Jimmy Buffett can pull this off,” Shelton continues. “If anybody in the world can, it’s got to be Jimmy Buffett.”

The song, the Barmageddon creator says, ended up being “perfect” for the new series. “I mean, it really is actually just [a] good, fun song,” Shelton says.

“It gets stuck in your head, and I mean, who else can say that Jimmy Buffett wrote the theme song for the TV show?” he laughs.

Barmageddon Puts A Super-Charged Spin On Some Popular Bar Games

Barmageddon features competitors playing some impressive bar games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, and Drunken Axe Hole. The creators have even added a spin to darts with “Sharts” (“Shelton Darts”). Carson Daly steps behind the bar as the bartender while Shelton joins the bar’s house band as the live entertainment.