Blake Shelton Reveals the Hilarious Meaning Behind His Nicknames

Blake Shelton‘s newest hit “No Body” draws heavily on ’90s country music and the accompanying video is a perfect fit, matching the song beat for nostalgic beat. The video features a cowboy hat and mullet-clad Shelton performing at a line dancing night, revelers showing off their moves on the dance floor below.

Shelton doesn’t partake in the dancing in the video itself. However, he did join in on the fun in a subsequent Instagram video to promote his new tune. Or did he?

“I call this the ‘Shufflin Shelton,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “You’re welcome.”

Rather than Shelton himself dancing, the video is a hilarious JibJab monstrosity. While Shelton’s face sings and smiles at the camera, someone else’s body dances along to the song.

The country legend has kept the joke going for weeks, bringing back the green screen performances and showing off his mullet extensions every week or so. Yesterday, he was back at it again, assuring fans that his nicknames – you know, the ones that everyone uses – were well and truly earned.

“Let me just tell you… those dancing skills would leave you speechless,” Shelton wrote in the caption of the post.

“There’s a reason that they used to call me ‘Shufflin’ Shelton,'” he added in the accompanying video. “And ‘Break It Down Blake’ was another one, that was when I was even younger. But it all had to do with just being the most popular guy at the bar, based on my dancing.”

Blake Shelton Talks His Ultra ’90s Look for ‘No Body’

Blake Shelton began his now-celebrated career way back in 1994, moving to Nashville, Tennessee at the young age of 17 to pursue a life as a musician. Because of that, tapping into ’90s nostalgia was no trouble at all for the “Austin” singer.

“I feel like myself again,” he told Entertainment Tonight regarding the return of his signature ’90s appearance for “No Body.”

“I thought, ‘Man, I’ll just go back to the old Blake, put my hat back on and put a mullet wig on and make a video,” he said. “Because this song sounds like it came out of that era.”

That said, “No Body” wasn’t just an opportunity to return to his roots but a chance to provide a little fun for country fans as well.

“That’s why I thought it would be a great song for now, though, because I feel like lately we all kinda long for the good old days. I felt like the world just needs to have some fun for a minute,” he added.

Sadly, Blake Shelton has no plans to bring back the mullet for real any time soon. For the country star, short hair is the way to go. In fact, the only reason he kept his flowing mane for so long is that other people wanted his hair short.

“It’s hot, it just sticks to my neck,” he explained. “It drives me nuts. I instantly remembered how much my hair got on my nerves back in the day, but I wouldn’t give it up because people were asking me to cut my hair. And because they were asking me, and the record label was pressuring me, there was no way in hell I was gonna cut it – just out of spite.”