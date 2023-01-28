Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly

Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton.

“Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.

“He is just one of those guys where he’s got a backache, or he’s mad I’m taking too long. He’s just always chewing my ass out about something,” Shelton added.

But ironically, that constant foul mood is one of the many things that make the duo click. As the Some Beach singer continued, he said the constant complaining just “rolls” off his back, and Daly doesn’t mind that his pal makes fun of him for all of it.

And while Blake Shelton likes to compare Carson Daly to “the two old men on The Muppets that are just jawing the entire time,” he has nothing but admiration for him.

The respect between the two is so high that Daly officiated Shelton’s 2021 wedding to Gwen Stefani. The two have also been co-stars on The Voice since it began in 2011.

“He is the glue of The Voice,” Shelton admitted. “I’ve said that for years.”

And though Shelton is officially retiring from the series after next season, he’s not done partnering with Daly onscreen.

Blake Shelton Explains How He and Carson Daly Came up with Their ‘Barmageddon’ Concept

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have already begun their next project together, Barmageddon. The series premiered in December, and the first season just wrapped up this week.

The eight-episode season saw country music stars Kane Brown, Elle King, and Trace Adkins, and other celebrities such as Sherly Crowe and Sasha Banks competing in off-the-wall drinking games in Shelton’s Ole’ Red bar on Nashville, TN’s famous Broadway strip.

If they won the games, which included keg curling and drunken axe hole, they’d help a social media influencer earn “redemption,” as Deadline reported.

The two have had a hard time recalling exactly who came up with the final series pitch, but Shelton told PEOPLE that he recalls the exact conversation that got the project in motion.

“I remember one day Carson and I were drinking and there was that show on called Holy Moly. I said, ‘Man, look at that. That show would be so much better if they were drinking and then trying to play putt-putt,'” he shared. “I thought it’d be funny if they could cuss each other and talk some crap, you know? And Barmageddon was actually born out of that conversation.”