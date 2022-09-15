Blake Shelton Reveals What His Mom Thought of Him Bringing Back the Mullet

Following his recent No Body music video that featured him with his early 2000s signature mullet, country music hitmaker and The Voice judge Blake Shelton says his loved ones, including his mother as well as his wife Gwen Stefani, have some thoughts about bringing the look back.

While making an appearance on the TODAY Show, Blake Shelton spoke about Stefani’s opinion about mullets and about him bringing the look back. “I think Gwen likes the mullet,” Shelton declared. “Those of us who actually wore them and then wore it out, we don’t think it’s so cool. But to Gwen, that’s like an exotic, weird thing that she was never around people that had mullets.”

Blake Shelton also stated that Stefani finds the mullet “cool” and probably wishes he still had one. However, Shelton said his mother has a different perspective about the mullet. “[When she saw it, she probably thought] we weren’t moving forward in life anymore,” Shelton recalled. “You haven’t learned from your mistakes. It’s like, ‘What are [you] doing?’”

Blake Shelton recently spoke about how bringing back his signature mullet felt completely natural for him. But there were some drawbacks to the look. “The air conditioning wasn’t on,” he told People. “It was hot in there. Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah. This is why I ended up cutting my mullet off. Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

Despite being comfortable with the look, Blake Shelton doesn’t seem to be interested in bringing the look back. “Now that mullets are cool, I don’t have one. So I guess I don’t follow. I should. I’m not against them. I’m just always a little bit late.”

Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Life Being Married to Gwen Stefani

Along with discussing the mullet look, Blake Shelton also opened up about being married to Gwen Stefani. The couple was married in July 2021.

“She’s still in my phone, literally, if you look at my phone it says ‘My girlfriend,’” Blake Shelton shared. “That’s what her contact is, she’s still my girlfriend to me.”

Also speaking about how life has changed due to being married, Blake Shelton explained, “We’ve been together for seven years, but it still seems like it’s pretty new to me, like [the] nervous phase is till there.”

Although he’s totally in love with Stefani, Blake Shelton vowed to not go easy on her during the new season of The Voice. “Hell no. Look, she’s my wife, but on the show they don’t pay me to lose, ok? I’m out to win this thing. I don’t care how cute Camila [Cabello] is and how sweet John [Legend] is and the fact that Gwen’s my wife. They’re all going down.”