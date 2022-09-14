Blake Shelton Reveals What Name He Uses for Gwen Stefani on His Phone

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on a media blitz recently promoting the new season of The Voice. Blake stopped by the TODAY Show this week, and we found out how he has Gwen listed in his cell phone. After seven years together and a year after marriage, he still has her stored as “My Girlfriend.”

“It still seems like it’s pretty new to me,” he said. “The nervous phase is still there.”

He’s also promoting his latest single. “No Body” is a 90s-influenced track and as such, Blake Shelton leaned all the way into it. He brought back his signature mullet from early in his career for the music video. He says that Gwen would have been into that.

“To Gwen, that’s like an exotic, weird thing, that she was never around people that had mullets,” he said. “To her it’s cool, and she probably wishes I had one.”

Last weekend, Gwen Stefani made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry ahead of the new season of The Voice. Blake took her on a tour of the iconic venue. It was Stefani’s first time at the venue. While she had performed on the show, it was during the pandemic, and it was remotely. The performance was taped at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, on Broadway. Gwen earned two standing ovations during her performance this weekend.

“I am absolutely beside myself right now,” Shelton said on Instagram.

The couple also popped into Late Night With Seth Meyers this week. And The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s been a busy week for them. The new season of The Voice debuts on September 19. It’s the first season that they’ll appear on the show together since they tied the knot.

Blake Shelton is Heading ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’

Blake Shelton just has one more tour date remaining for 2022. He’s part of a ‘Salute to Our Heroes’ out in Coachella, Calif. on Veterans Day in November. That’s near the site of the legendary music festival. Otherwise, the rest of 2022 is dedicated to The Voice.

But Blake is gearing up for a big run in 2023 with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean in tow. The ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour kicks off on February 16 in Lincoln, Neb. The run hits a lot of smaller markets and covers most of the United States. He’ll stop in places like Sioux Falls, S.D., Greensboro, N.C. and Knoxville, Tenn. There are 18 arena dates on the trek. It wraps up on March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y. He also has a festival date lined up next summer. That’s at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, N.J. on June 16. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.