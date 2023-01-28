Blake Shelton Says George Strait Inspired His Future Tour Plans

Blake Shelton has had plenty on his plate for quite some time. Outside of being one of the biggest names in modern country music, Shelton has also been a coach on The Voice for 22 seasons. Additionally, the Oklahoma native took on the role of husband and stepdad when he married Gwen Stefani. Then, there is his chain of Ole Red restaurants. Most recently, he kicked off his newest venture as host of the gameshow Barmageddon.

In recent months, Shelton has decided he wants to slow down. That means that he’ll be stepping away from the coach’s chair on The Voice. He’ll also be trimming down his future tour plans. Instead of spending all that time on the road and in the studio, Blake Shelton plans to spend more time at home with his family.

Recently, Blake Shelton broke ground on a new Ole Red location in Las Vegas. While there, he opened up about how he’ll be taking a page out of George Strait’s playbook in the future.

Blake Shelton Plans to Follow in George Strait’s Footsteps

In February, Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour will kick off for six weekends of shows. After that, he plans to pump the brakes on touring for a while. “George Strait is my hero on lots of levels, one of which is how little he tours,” Shelton pointed out. “It’s like, I want to do everything like George Strait,” according to Taste of Country.

However, Blake Shelton won’t be stepping away from music altogether. In an interview last year, Shelton clarified, “I’m not getting away from music. I can control the timing, and I’m not on anybody else’s schedule when it comes to making a record or touring. I can fit it in in a way that makes more sense for us.”

George Strait’s Limited Touring Schedule

There was a time when George Strait was a young troubadour who had no problem burning the highways. However, now that he’s an older troubadour, he tends to pick his show dates carefully. This started after his iconic Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014. After that, he signed on for a long-running Las Vegas residency. Other than that, Strait plays very few shows. For instance, this year, Strait is only playing a handful of stadium shows alongside Chris Stapleton.

Last year, George Strait opened up about his choice to embark on the mini tour later this year. “It just felt right,” King George said. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris [Stapleton] and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”