Blake Shelton Says He Wants This Prop From ‘The Voice’ When He Departs The Show

Although he has one more season of The Voice to get through before he “retires” as a coach, Blake Shelton said there is one item he wants from the show’s set before his departure.

While speaking to PEOPLE last week, Blake Shelton stated he wants his The Voice chair. However, he admitted that he’s not sure if the show’s crew will offer it or not. “I feel like they owe me a damn chair though,” he declared. “I mean, who else can sit in my chair?”

The country music hitmaker then jokingly described the situation about the chairs as being like the three bears. “I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair. I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something.”

However, Shelton also said that taking The Voice red chair home won’t come without a bit of a struggle. “I’m sure they’re gonna say, ‘Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.’”

When asked if the chair will match any of the decor in his and Gwen Stefani’s homes, Blake declared, “Well that doesn’t matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot.”

Blake Shelton Announced Plans to Step Away from ‘The Voice’ Following Season 23

As previously reported, Blake Shelton announced last fall that he was planning to step away as a coach on The Voice. He has been on the show since its debut more than 10 years ago.

In a social media post, Shelton revealed that he had been wrestling with the decision for quite some time. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better,” the country music star explained. “And it will always feel like home for me.”

Blake also stated that it has been a hell of a ride over the past 12 years of chair turns. He then thanked everyone at The Voice for their years of dedication. “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one [of] my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Following Blake’s announcement, a source told Hollywood Life that Gwen Stefani is fully supportive of her husband’s decision to leave the show. “He has discussed leaving the show numerous times over the years with Gwen but feels like now is the right time to do it,” the insider shared.

The source also said that Gwen is looking forward to spending more time at her and Blake’s home in Oklahoma now. “Gwen knows that Blake is still going to focus on his music, which is his passion. But it will be nice having him around more often,” the insider went on to add.