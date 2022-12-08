Blake Shelton Says He Won’t Stop Making Music: ‘That’s Something I Can’t Go Without’

Earlier this year, Blake Shelton announced that he’ll be leaving The Voice. He has been a judge on the show for 22 seasons. He’ll step away from the coach’s chair after the 23rd season wraps. Shelton hopes to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and his three stepchildren. At this point in his life, Blake is focusing on what’s most important to him and that is his family. However, he’s not ready to retire altogether.

Recently, Blake Shelton sat down with People to talk about his family, leaving The Voice, and what is next for the country hitmaker. During that conversation, Shelton stated that he has no plans to stop making music any time soon.

Blake Shelton Isn’t Going Anywhere

“I’m not getting away from music. I can control the timing, and I’m not on anybody else’s schedule when it comes to making a record or touring. I can fit it in in a way that makes more sense for us,” Shelton said.

“Walking away from music, you might as well poison me or something. That’s not something I can’t go without. I can’t help it,” he said, driving the point home. However, he says he’s not sure what’s next for him musically.

“I’m really at a crossroads right now,” Blake Shelton admitted. “The country music lane is changing so rapidly, and there’s some really good stuff out there. These young kids coming up, it’s amazing to see the music that they’re making and how creative they are,” he said.

Blake Shelton has spent the last few years coaching young up-and-comers on The Voice. At the same time, it’s hard to ignore the influx of young and creative artists in the country music world. Folks like Zach Bryan, Drayton Farley, Lainey Wilson, and plenty more are getting harder and harder to ignore.

“I’m enjoying watching what’s happening and putting a song out once in a while,” Blake Shelton said. “That’s another reason that I’m excited to get some time back away from The Voice and concentrate more on ‘What kind of record do I want to make? Is it going to fit in? Do I care? Do I not care?’ I got a lot to figure out.”

Shelton Hits the Road in 2023

Blake Shelton doesn’t know when he’ll make a new album. However, we all know when he’ll be back on the road. Shelton is bringing Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean out on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The trek kicks off in February.