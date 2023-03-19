Blake Shelton Says He’s Doing ‘His Best Conor McGregor’ in ‘Over the Top’ St. Patrick’s Day Mural: VIDEO

Country music crooner Blake Shelton took time to highlight a hilarious St. Patrick’s Day Mural made in his honor. During some downtime at a tour date at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, The Voice star noticed bizarre art on a wall. He took to Twitter to document his feelings on the artistic endeavor, and his commentary did not disappoint.

This was over the top and unbelievable!!!! Hope everybody had a happy St. Patrick’s Day!!!! Thank you @PaycomCenter!!!! #StPatricksDay #BackToTheHonkyTonk pic.twitter.com/3C22rOzjYB — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 18, 2023

In the video, Shelton stares in awe at the mural. “Oklahoma City has gone over the top we have a display at St. Patrick’s Day here in Oklahoma,” he says. He gestures toward the art, with familiar faces decked out in festive green colors. “There’s Jackson Dean. There’s Gwen Stefani,” he notes, pointing towards her placement under a rainbow. “She’s like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”



Shelton then points at his own image. The artwork of himself sports a red beard. Shelton seemed to think the beard made him resemble an infamous MMA champ. “Here I am doing my best Conor McGregor,” Shelton quipped. He then points at a beaming image of Carly Pierce. “Here’s Carly Pierce laughing hysterically at the side of my face that’s direct eye contact at the side of my face.” Joking aside, Shelton did appreciate the extra effort that obviously went into the fun mural. “I love it. Thank you Paycom Center. This is unbelievable,” he said.

Blake Shelton recently revealed his reasons for exiting ‘The Voice’

Meanwhile, much has been said about the current season of The Voice being Shelton’s last. As the only artist to serve as a coach for every season of this beloved show, he has made an indelible impact by winning a record nine times. During the pandemic, thoughts of departing from the hit series began to cross Shelton’s mind.

“I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” Shelton recently said on The Today Show. “And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

Even though he is leaving, Shelton knows that The Voice has affected his life and career. “I met my wife [Gwen Stefani] on this show,” he explained. “It’s changed my life in every way it possibly can, from a personal standpoint.” Shelton remarked that his career was forever altered through the show. “When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down,” Shelton recalled. “And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice