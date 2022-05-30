Blake Shelton on Serving as Grand Marshal at Indy 500: ‘Wish My Dad Was Able to See That’

Country music and horsepower, just go together. Blake Shelton was in Indianapolis for the Indy 500 and served as Grand Marshal. He’s already been involved in NASCAR this season. However, the honor he had this past weekend was one that is reserved for very few folks. He did it right, though, and was a fine grand marshal for the big event.

This past weekend was all about racing. As it began, Shelton found himself in Charlotte, or at least his guitar, with the NASCAR guys doing a fundraiser auction. In fact, Bubba Wallace bought the guitar signed by the singer. Check out the Instagram post below and see Shelton standing along with the trophy and with Jimmie Johnson.

One week, he was giving the starting command at the NASCAR All-Star Race, the next week, he was Grand Marshal at the Indy 500. Life comes at you fast if you’re Shelton.

“Thank you [Indy 500]!!!! What a weekend… wish my dad was able to see that,” the singer said on Instagram. “Thank you [Jimmie Johnson] for letting him and my brother have a sport on your helmet. Thinking about them extra today along with all the heroes who have served our country.”

While the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion didn’t have a great race, it was a learning experience for the No. 48. The fact that he still hops behind the wheel is amazing, let alone embarking on a totally different sport.

Shelton took it all in, even watching Marcus Ericsson take the win.

Indy 500 Was Excited to Have Blake Shelton as Grand Marshal

You know, it wasn’t just an honor for Blake Shelton to be the Indy 500 Grand Marshal. He wouldn’t have been there if the folks in Indy didn’t want him to be there. He’s a big-time star, on TV, and on the radio, he’s multifaceted. And, folks love him. So, it’s a no-brainer to have him at motorsport events.

“Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS Pres. Doug Boles said. “For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.'”

It just makes sense. Put Blake Shelton at the Indy 500 or any other race track and those fans are going to scream and get excited. And clearly, Shelton is going to be equally, if not more excited for such an opportunity.