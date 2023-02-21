Blake Shelton Shows Off ‘Mr. Stefani’ Denim Jacket in New Pics

Just before watching her husband Blake Shelton took to the stage for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour this weekend, Gwen Stefani shared some pics of the country music superstar wearing a “Mr. Stefani” denim jacket.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In an Instagram post, Stefani shared an image of the jacket as well as Shelton wearing it just before his performance. “Someone got a new jacket, I wonder who it could be,” she declared in the caption.

Of course, the internet quickly reacted to the pictures. Stefani was quickly slammed by critics for “publicly emasculating” Blake Shelton. “There goes his manhood,” another critic declared with cry-laughing emojis.

Luckily, Gwen’s supporters responded and clapped back against the critics. “Reading these comments I truly believe people should have to pass a humor and sarcasm test before getting on social media,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “When your #1 fan is your hubby (which is how it should be ).”

Blake Shelton Recalls Meeting Gwen Stefani For the First Time

During an interview with Good Dish in early 2022, Blake Shelton opened up about first meeting Gwen Stefani while the two were coaches on The Voice.

“We found each other at a very low point in each other’s lives,” Shelton recalled. “I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It’s like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me. [That] is what it feels like.”

Shelton then said he’s never that kind of feeling with someone. “Where it just felt like no matter what she has my back,” he explained. “It’s the greatest feeling ever, for sure.”

Also speaking about how Stefani is adjusting to routine trips to his Oklahoma ranch, Blake Shelton stated that while she goes there a lot, the Sweet Escape songstress still lives in Los Angeles. “She loves the freedom and being able to just kind of let your guard down and not have to stress about where the paparazzi’s hiding today and dumb things like that.”

Blake Shelton Recalled Telling Gwen Stefani About His Divorce From Miranda Lambert

Shelton spoke to Billboard in 2016 about remembering the exact day he told Stefani about his divorce from his first wife and fellow country music star Miranda Lambert. “I won’t forget that day,” he stated. That was when he opened up about his heartbreaking situation. “I looked over at Gwen – who I didn’t really know – and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!”

Stefani was also going through the same level of heartbreak as she and her husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, divorced after 20 years together. “She didn’t tell me much, because we didn’t know each other at the time, but she said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’” Shelton recalled. That, he said, was when they friendship and bond started.