Blake Shelton Speaks Out About Being a Stepparent: ‘I Take That Job Very Seriously’

Country music superstar and The Voice judge Blake Shelton is getting candid about his life with his wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE the Your Body singer discusses his relationship with Stefani and her three sons noting that his focus is on making sure he doesn’t face any regrets when it comes to their family dynamic.

Blake Shelton Is “Open” To What May Come In The Future

The longtime country music hitmaker details how he is making choices that prioritize his family. For Shelton time with 53-year-old Stephani and her three sons 16-year-old Kingston, 14-year-old Zuma, and eight-year-old Apollo is the most important thing right now.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life,” Shelton says.

“For now, that’s our kids,” the singer says of his family with Stefani.

“This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again,” he continues of his union with the iconic pop star.

“Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously,” Shelton continues.

“The kids see me as a very important person in their life,” he adds. “[When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

Shelton’s Happiest Times Are When He Steps Away From The City With His Family

According to Blake, his happiest moments these days are when he and the family escape to his home in Oklahoma. These are the best moments, Shelton says when they get away from everything in Los Angeles and just focus on each other.

“We’re just us,” Shelton says. “It truly does feel different.”

It’s here, the singer says that he feels the “most comfortable, happy and safe.”

Shelton Shares That His Relationship With The No Doubt Singer Is “So Natural”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in July 2021. Since then, Shelton has said he feels content settling into his married life with the No Doubt rocker. It’s a relationship, he says, that is “so natural and so normal.”

After tying the knot with Stefani in July 2021, Shelton says he’s feeling “settled” with the No Doubt rocker.

“This feels like the easiest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” he says of his marriage to Stefani.

“To me, she’s my best friend,” he adds. “And everything that I need and lean on.”