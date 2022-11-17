Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project

Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive.

Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.

Blake Shelton wrote: “Cheers Its Christmas (Super Deluxe) is OUT NOW! During the holidays I always celebrate traditions and add new things, so cheers to some new music. It really is ‘the most wonderful time of the year.”

He’s adding his own spin to Christmas classics “Up On The House Top” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” Plus, the album includes “Cheer For The Elves.” That’s a song from wife Gwen Stefani.

When Blake Shelton released the Christmas album a decade ago, he was in a far different spot in his life. He still was married to Miranda Lambert. And the two country music superstars had just won CMA song of the year for Lambert’s “Over You.” The song, which would go on to win ACM awards for song and single of the year, was about Blake’s brother, who died in a car wreck 20 years before.

First Christmas Album Featured Several Blake Shelton Collabs

So why not try a Christmas album? Blake Shelton was at a point in his career where he had incredible collaborative sway. Aside from the success with his music, Shelton also was a year into being a coach on The Voice. So all that showed in his first holiday project. He sang “Oklahoma Christmas” with Reba McEntire. There was a collab with fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson with “There’s a New Kid in Town.” He sang “Jingle Bell Rock” with Lambert. And Michael Buble was featured on “Home.”

There were some original Blake Shelton Christmas songs. Those included “Santa’s Got a Choo Choo Train.” “Time for Me to Come Home,” and “The Very Best Time of the Year.”

So this new version includes all those and more. Plus, let it be known that Blake Shelton inspired more than one Christmas album. Early in his relationship with Stefani, the pop star took a walk around Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch while the two were dating. She felt inspired to write Christmas music. She recorded most of the songs during the summer of 2017, a decidedly non-holiday time.

The two released the duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” one of their first big projects together. Of course, their biggest project was getting married on Shelton’s ranch in July, 2020. But that’s another holiday story.