Blake Shelton Takes Gwen Stefani on a Tour of the Grand Ole Opry Ahead of Performance

Prior to his performance at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend, country music superstar Blake Shelton took his wife Gwen Stefani on a tour of the iconic venue.

In a recent Instagram Story, Blake Shelton’s wife revealed that this was the first time she had ever been to the Grand Ole Opry. “It’s happening. I’ve never been here.”

While she and Blake Shelton were walking around the venue, Stefani admitted she thought she had been to the Grand Ole Opry before. “You sang on the Opry show, but it was during quarantine,” Shelton explained. He noted that the performance was done at Ole Red, which is another music venue located in Nashville.

As the duo continued their tour, Stefani shared a little piece of information about Blake Shelton’s involvement with the iconic venue. “This place is so awesome. So, Blake has his own mailbox for fan mail,” she gushed. And as they approached the stage door, Shelton declared, “This is where it happens.”

Blake Shelton previously celebrated Stefani’s not one but two standing ovations during their performance at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. “I am absolutely beside myself right now,” he declared on Instagram. “Congratulations [Stefani] on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole Opry stage debut!!!!” That was an incredible moment to witness.”

Blake Shelton and Stefani performed their popular duet Nobody But You on the iconic stage. Shelton became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry on October 23, 2010. He made his debut on the venue’s stage in 2001.

Blake Shelton Shares His Thoughts About the Grand Ole Opry

According to The Boot, Blake Shelton shared his true thoughts about what it means to be part of the Grand Ole Opry. “I get the same feeling when I come to the Opry as when I see one of my heroes. To me, the Grand Ole Opry is an artist, and I’m really proud to be one of its songs.”

Blake Shelton also recalled his first performance on the Opry stage in 2001. “I sang Austin and… That’s all I remember,” he told CMT. “I remember thinking, ‘Man this is my shot.’ The dog might have been in the [chart] 50s at that point. It’s had been out for maybe two weeks. And I just remember thinking, ‘Here it is, here’s my song’. There’s no telling what else I did – probably threw up.”

Blake Shelton went on to admit that he wasn’t sure he’d actually fit in at the Opry. “I said, ‘As I stand back and look at it as a fan, it seems to me more of a family-oriented type show’. There are not as many polarizing artists like myself that are members. I don’t know if that’s by design. And if it’s by design, then I probably shouldn’t be a member of the Opry.”