Although Blake Shelton serves as one of the famous coaches on the hit reality TV series The Voice, the country music star hit the show’s stage himself Tuesday night, putting on a performance of his latest radio single, “No Body.” Take a look.

During his performance on The Voice, Blake Shelton shed his iconic ’90s mullet which he donned in the “No Body” original music video, instead, keeping it simple in a plain button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of cowboy boots. Around him, the audience cheered and sang along, with some The Voice fans waving around glowing lights shaped like cattle, cacti, and flames.

Taste of Country reports that Blake Shelton’s “No Body” isn’t currently listed on any of the artist’s albums or extended plays. Instead, the news outlet suggests the throwback to the ’90s era of country music could foreshadow some of what fans might expect from Blake Shelton’s next project as he prepares to exit The Voice. Blake Shelton originally appeared on the hit singing show when it made its debut in 2011. Since then, he has added eight wins to his belt.

Blake Shelton’s wife and The Voice costar Gwen Stefani previously spoke out about why her partner has decided to leave the show after so many years. During a prior interview, Stefani mostly attributed his decision to an overall lack of “time.”

“I think that Blake — I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean?” she explained. “I don’t know that people realize, if he’s doing two seasons per year … In between that, he’s touring … So it’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things.”

Blake Shelton Feels ‘Pressure’ to Win ‘The Voice’

With Blake Shelton stepping down as coach on The Voice after 11 successful years, the 46-year-old singer is feeling a little bit of pressure to win this season.

After revealing his decision to leave earlier this fall, Shelton sat down with People to discuss his time on The Voice. Speaking with the news outlet, he admitted, “I feel a little pressure [to win]. Nobody wants to finish with eight wins. 10 sounds a lot better. Double digits.”

As such, much of the pressure is of his own making. Still, his adoring wife said that if he does happen to win seasons 22 and 23, it also benefits her.

“It works out really good for me if you win as well,” Gwen Stefani quipped. “Then, I get to be married to the guy that won 10 times.”

Blake Shelton scored his first win on The Voice in 2012 during the show’s second season. Jermaine Paul took the win that year, and some of Shelton’s other winners include current country music stars Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbury.