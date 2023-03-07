Blake Shelton Talks About Embracing Home Life As He Prepares to Leave ‘The Voice’

Prior to the premiere of The Voice’s season 23, Blake Shelton opens up about embracing home life as he prepares to leave the hit singing competition show.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Blake Shelton spoke about what he would do if he ended his music career. “If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life,” he explained.

The more important things he was referring to was his wife Gwen Stefani and stepsons. “This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

However, when it comes to walking away from music, Shelton stated that he might well be poisoned. “That’s not something I can go without,” he admitted. “I can’t help it. I’m really at a crossroads right now. The country music lane is changing so rapidly, and there’s some really good stuff out there.”

The country music hitmaker then pointed out that the up-and-coming singers on The Voice are vastly different than before. “These young kids coming up, it’s amazing to see the music that they’re making and how creative they are,” Shelton said. “I’m enjoying watching what’s happening and putting a song out once in a while.”

Blake Shelton further revealed another reason why he’s excited to get some time back away from The Voice. He’s ready to focus on what kind of record he wants to make next. “I got a lot to figure out,” he added.

Between His Music and New Show ‘Barmageddon,’ Blake Shelton Admits He’s In No Rush For Another Project

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton explained that he’s not looking to do any more projects, except for his music and game show Barmageddon.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Man, come on. You’re not quitting The Voice [to do] nothing!’ But I really am. Please, I’m accepting ideas,” Shelton declared. “I have Barmageddon — we can do a whole season in a couple weeks, and it’s a blast for me — and my Lands’ End clothing line. It’s time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in.”

Shelton also disclosed why he thought he thought the time was just right for him to leave The Voice. “The holdup over the years has been that it’s a hard thing for me to let go of. I’ve been here literally since the first minute.”

The country artist went on to add that when he first appeared on The Voice as a coach, it had been 10 years since his music career started. “I never really made it to the A-level of country artists until I became a coach. The show did a hell of a lot more for me than I brought to the table at the time.”