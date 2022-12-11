blake-shelton-talks-releasing-duets-album-with-wife-gwen-stefani

Although they are battling each other on The Voice stage, Blake Shelton talks about wanting to release a duet album with his wife Gwen Stefani.

Music Mayhem reported that during a recent red-carpet event for The Voice live shows, Blake Shelton declared “hell yes” when asked about doing a duet album with Stefani. “I was waiting to hear what he was going to say,” Stefani declared. To which Shelton replied, “Yes, we’re going to [release a duets’ album]. Any day now, it’s coming out.”

Blake Shelton previously spoke about wanting to release a duets album with Stefani back in 2020. He initially didn’t show much interest in the idea at that time. “I don’t think so,” he said on The Bobby Bones Show. “Maybe at the end of 10 or 20 years here, we’ll have enough duets together that we can put ‘em all together as a hits package. I don’t know.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have done a couple of duets since they began dating in 2015. This includes their songs Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You. They also performed Go Ahead and Break My Heart, which appeared on Shelton’s If I’m Honest album in 2016.

Gwen Stefani Recently Said She’d Like to Collaborate With Blake Shelton on Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s ‘Islands in the Stream’ Duet

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani recently spoke on TODAY about how she is interested in teaming up with Blake Shelton to perform the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton duet Islands in the Stream. “That song would be my dream,” Stefani explained. “If me and Blake could do that song together one day.”

Stefani then spoke about her relationship Blake Shelton. The couple was first linked in 2015 and were married in July 2021. “It was like one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” Stefani shared about meeting Shelton. “I was like, ‘I’m going to wake up every day. I’m going to have a coffee. I’m going to take care of my kids and then I’m going to go to bed.’ Like, I’m never going to kiss anyone, I’m never going to — you know me, I thought my life was over. And then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey! I’m Blake Shelton.’”

Stefani further explained her and Blake Shelton’s bond. “Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals or just the way you look at life, that’s the dream, you know what I mean? Just having someone that, we think the same about things. Yeah, we’re so different. He’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m putting makeup on, so whatever. We are so different, but yet we’re so the same on so many levels.”