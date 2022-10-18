Blake Shelton Talks ‘Secret Strategy’ to Winning on ‘The Voice’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been a staple on the hit reality TV competition series, The Voice for about 11 years now. And, it would only stand to reason that the “Nobody But You” singer has some incredible secret strategies put into place for winning, right? Well, not so much, Blake Shelton says in a recent interview. The best secret strategy is no strategy, the country music star says, because every season and every competitor brings a very different experience to the table.

Blake Shelton Talks The Voice Strategy

Recently, Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share some thoughts he has on his role on the hit reality singing competition The Voice. And, in this Insta clip, the Gods Country singer gets candid with his fans, admitting that he doesn’t have a set secret strategy going into each season on The Voice.

“22 seasons later,” Blake Shelton writes in his recent Instagram post. “and I still can’t tell you the secret strategy… #TeamBlake#TheVoice.”

The Insta post features Blake Shelton as he talks about his tenure on the popular NBC series. As the clip begins, Shelton reveals that the current season marks number 22 for the country music singer. “This is my eleventh year,” Shelton reveals.

“My secret strategy to a winning team, you know, I wish I could answer that question with any sort of confidence whatsoever, ” he quips in the Insta clip.

“But each season gives you a different hand,” Shelton relates. “You never know what that’s gonna be.”

Blake Shelton Is Stepping Away From The Iconic Red Chair After Season 23

While he has yet to find a perfect secret strategy for winning The Voice, Blake Shelton has announced he is ready to move on from the popular series after the show’s 23rd season.

In a recent statement, Shelton notes that he has been “wrestling” with the decision for a while. “I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton explains.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the country music star adds. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best.”

As news of this major move was released, another The Voice icon, John Legend spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Shelton’s decision noting that Shelton has been “the heart and soul and anchor of the show for a long time.”

“He’s a friend of mine,” Legend says of Shelton. “And I really enjoy working with him. We’re all gonna miss him.”