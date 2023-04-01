Blake Shelton Teams Up With Gwen Stefani to Perform ‘Don’t Speak’ During Final Tour Night

During the final performance of his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk tour, Blake Shelton took to the stage with his wife Gwen Stefani to perform the hit single Don’t Speak by her former band No Doubt.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Stefani notably surprised the crowd at the Buffalo, New York show on March 25th to perform the iconic 1996 Grammy-nominating track while her husband played guitar. She also sang Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere with Shelton.

Blake Shelton previously opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Gwen Stefani are homebodies during much-needed times off. “Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,’” he explained. “That’s our life now and we love it.”

Shelton also spoke to PEOPLE in February about how much he loves his stepsons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. He declared that he didn’t think twice about making a commitment to the boys. The country music hitmaker then referenced his own father marrying his mother, who already had his brother, Richie.

“He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old,” Blake Shelton said about his father. “And My brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

Shelton then said that the example his father set for him was that a child was not even a consideration in a romantic relationship. “You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

Blake Shelton Recalls Gwen Stefani’s Oldest Sons’ First Visit to His Oklahoma Ranch

As he continued to talk about his relationship with Gwen Stefani’s sons, Blake Shelton recalled her oldest sons visiting his Oklahoma ranch for the first time.

“The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’” Shelton said. “I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

Blake Shelton goes on to describe his ranch as becoming “like Disneyland” for all three of Gwen Stefani’s sons. He even shared that he taught them how to fish as well as start fires and throw hatchets. He went on to talk about his relationship with Stefani and the relationship they’ve built over the years.

“I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed,” he added.