Blake Shelton Teams Up With Joe Walsh, Matt Sorum to Cover Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’

Country music star Blake Shelton has collaborated with some rock greats to cover the Tom Petty classic “I Won’t Back Down.” The all-star cover song has premiered on the music and arts platform GoodNoise.io. The song features Shelton singing, as well as guitar by Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit (Eagles) and drums by Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver).

Sorum kicked off GoodNoise.io as an NFT label under the umbrella company Sthrom, Billboard reports. The rocker established the label to improve communication and relationships between artists and fans. It will also support various good causes. “When you join Team GoodNoise, you’ll receive updates on drops and other important initiatives,” Sorum explained in a press release. “We’d like to have a million members down the road to take on causes that impact us all.”

The Tom Petty cover benefits a good cause

The recording focuses on the efforts of Miraculous Love Kids, a nonprofit music school that has educated and protected hundreds of young Afghan women who have experienced violence and discrimination. In 2021, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan. This led many members of the group to leave their homeland in search of safety in neighboring Pakistan. All of the money earned from this song will go towards helping children in poverty-ridden parts of the world get access to education.

Miraculous Love Kids founder Lanny Cordola issued a statement about the new release. “In ‘I Won’t Back Down,’ Tom Petty so powerfully wrote, ‘You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won’t back down.’ The girls and I are honored to have Blake , Joe, Timothy and Matt join us in spreading this message far and wide,” Cordola wrote. Fans can listen to the cover over at GoodNoise.io.

‘I Won’t Back Down’ was covered in a different sense back in 2015

Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” was released in 1989. The lead single from his first solo album, “Full Moon Fever”, the song was co-written by Petty and Jeff Lynne. It reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Album Rock Tracks chart for five weeks.

In 2015, an agreement was reached that gave Petty and co-writer Jeff Lynne 12.5% of the royalties for Sam Smith’s song “Stay with Me” because it sounded too similar to Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down”.

Petty emphasized that he did not think Smith copied him. “All my years of songwriting have shown me these things can happen,” Petty said at the time. “Most times you catch it before it gets out the studio door but in this case it got by. Sam’s people were very understanding of our predicament and we easily came to an agreement”.

Smith claimed that he had not heard the song “I Won’t Back Down” before writing “Stay with Me.” However, after listening to the song, he admitted that there were similarities between the two songs and called it a coincidence.