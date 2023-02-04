Blake Shelton Tells Hilarious Story About Getting Absolutely ‘Inebriated’ With Kelly Clarkson

While promoting his final season as a coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton shares a hilarious story about getting absolutely drunk with Kelly Clarkson.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During a recent episode of Access with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, Shelton spoke about the hilarious situation. He said he was just hanging out at Clarkson’s home at the time. “She had gotten into the wine pretty heavy,” Blake recalled. “And the reason I remember this is because she was wearing a white shirt that, by the end of the night, it looked like she had been coloring Easter eggs on her shirt.”

Shelton then joked that he didn’t know if Clarkson had a hole in the bottom of her jaw or if she was just getting so drunk that she just missed her mouth altogether. He also said that she looked like she has been in an accident with a wine bottle in the car. Luckily, Clarkson, who was appearing alongside her fellow The Voice coach, had her own rendition of the story.

“In fairness, he’s talking about, like, years ago, I had just had a child, so I hadn’t had alcohol in months!” Clarkson explained. “So it wasn’t that I had a ton. I just couldn’t handle it, so I got very inebriated.”

Clarkson then described the evening as being pretty interesting. She is set to coach with Blake Shelton for his final season on The Voice. Other coaches for season 23 are Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. The new season premiers on March 6th.

Blake Shelton ‘Stole’ A Concept From Kelly Clarkson For His Upcoming 2023 Tour

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton revealed on Access that he has stolen an interesting concept from Kelly Clarkson for his upcoming 2023 tour. He stated that the stage for his shows will be set up as a bar.

“People buy a bar stool to sit at the stage if you can get those tickets,” Shelton stated. “And that’s the one I would want if I’m going to a concert: to be right there in front of the stage, sitting on a bar stool.”

Shelton also said that he “proudly” stole the idea from Clarkson. “She’s busy with her show now, so she doesn’t get to tour as much. So I’m stealing as much of her creative ideas as I possibly can. And I’m not looking back, I don’t feel bad about it at all.”

He then taunted Clarkson by declaring, “Take that, Kelly.”

Shelton previously revealed that he ripped off another concept from Clarkson for his new show, Barmageddon. This time it has something to do with Clarkson’s daytime talk show. “She opens every one of her episodes with a song, and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to do that. I’m going to do what Kelly does, but do it better than Kelly.’ So I decided that I’m going to do a classic, bar karaoke theme song every episode of Barmageddon.”