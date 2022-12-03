Blake Shelton Throws Name Out for His Potential Replacement on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced who should take his chair when he walks away from The Voice next year.

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement!” he wrote on Twitter. “Can I get an amen?!!!!”

The 46-year-old singer has been with the show since its inception. But this year, he decided he needs to move on with his career. So, he’s walking away in 2023.

When Shelton leaves, a new country music star will likely take his place. And he’s hoping that the Wink singer gets to represent the genre.

Neal McCoy shot to fame in the 1990s, and he stayed active until 2016. McCoy has since dabbled in acting and starred in two movies, Runnin’ From My Roots (2018) and The Runners (2020).

“That’s Me!!” McCoy replied to the tweet.

Several fans jumped into the conversation to share their approval. Judging by the comments, people think that he, Carrie Underwood, or Kane Brown would be the best replacements. But it looks like he may have the most votes out of the three.

“I think @NealMcCoy would be awesome,” wrote @OHP452Half. “He really puts on a great show and has a sense of humor!”

“Neal McCoy is one of the best entertainers EVER! He could make that show SO FUN! Love Neal!” @MaryJaneRice19 added.

Neal McCoy Started a ‘Rumor’ About Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Pick

This isn’t the first time fans showed support for McCoy joining The Voice, however. In October, McCoy himself brought up the possibility.

“News Alert: Rumor has it that Blake Shelton has reached out to Neal McCoy about filling the empty Judge’s chair on The Voice when he steps down!!! Disclaimer: So far it is only a rumor…(started by me),” he joked on Facebook.

His followers thought the post was hilarious, but they also noted that he would be the perfect addition to the long-running series. Some people even went as far as saying that they were going to tune out the day that Shelton leaves. But if McCoy were to join, they’d stick around.

Now that the rumor has become a truth, Neal McCoy is star-struck and apparently hoping that the dream will become a reality. Once he saw his name tagged on Blake Shelton’s Twitter account, he jumped on Facebook to share the post. And in only three hours, it has earned over 5k loves and more than 1k comments of approval.

“I am Beside myself right now!!!!” he captioned. “Please Share this and Ask everyone you know to!!!! From Blake’s Twitter Page about 15 min ago!!!! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!! Just WOW!!!!!!”