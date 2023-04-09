Blake Shelton Updates Fans on His Springtime Farm Shenanigans in Hilarious Video

As the temperatures start to rise, Blake Shelton delighted his followers with a glimpse of springtime preparations on his expansive farm. In an Instagram video, the country singer shared a glimpse of himself on his Kubota tractor jokingly informing his followers that since there’s “absolutely no frost in the forecast,” he figured he’d jump in and get some work done. “It’s corn time, baby,” he quips.

“Wooo, we’re farming,” Shelton belts out. He then flips the camera’s point of view to show his 6 million followers a glimpse of his huge farm. “It’s corn time y’all!!!!!!,” he captioned the video. Fittingly, he used his song “Corn as the backing track to the footage. “I love how you are just a normal guy!!” one fan wrote in the comments. Another fan point out that Shelton “loves the country life.”

Some fans in the comments joked that Niall Horan, Shelton’s colleague from The Voice should be helping. Since he is retiring from the singing competition series this season and recently wrapped up his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, it looks like these videos may just be a sneak peek of what we can expect when Shelton has some extra time on his hands.

Blake Shelton reflects on how ‘The Voice’ changed his life

Meanwhile, Shelton recently opened up about his decision to leave the voice. “I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” Shelton recently said on The Today Show. “And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

Shelton playfully quipped that there is one thing that could keep him on the series for good.“I’d like for Kelly (Clarkson) to not be on the show anymore,” he joked. “I just think there’s too much Kelly Clarkson on television, in general,” Shelton went on.

Even though he is leaving, Shelton knows that The Voice has had a lasting effect on his life and career. “I met my wife [Gwen Stefani] on this show,” he explained. “It’s changed my life in every way it possibly can, from a personal standpoint.”

Shelton remarked that his career was forever altered through the show. “When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down,” Shelton recalled. “And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice.”