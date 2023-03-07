Blake Shelton Wants to Start Band With ‘The Voice’ Coaches, And Has the Perfect Name

Making sure his last season on The Voice is as memorable as possible, Blake Shelton declares he’s interested in forming a band with the show’s coaches and has the perfect name for the potential group.

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover shoot, Blake Shelton came up with the creative way to bring his The Voice coaches together. “[We’ll] call it Different Direction,” Blake said to the coaches Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper. The band’s name is a nod to Horan’s former boy band One Direction. “Take it, and run off the show.”

Meanwhile, new The Voice coaches Horan and Chance opened up about their first season on the show. “I feel like going to camp,” Chance declared. “You get here the first day like, ‘Oh, I don’t know anybody.’ Within a couple of days, you’re all a big family.”

Horan then said that he really enjoyed the blind audition experience. “It was nerve-wracking at the start, but once you get into it, like Chance said, everyone around the show is great.”

The former One Direction bandmate then declared that everything on The Voice has been good fun – apart from Blake Shelton.

New ‘The Voice’ Coach Niall Horan Talks About His Experience on ‘The X-Factor’

Along with discussing his time on The Voice so far, Niall Horan opened up about his experience on other music competition shows. Horan previously competed on UK’s The X-Factor with fellow One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.

“We came in third,” Horan stated. He then pointed out Kelly Clarkson’s American Idol win. “Kelly won it. But it definitely helped.”

Clarkson then said that she wished she would have known that in the blind auditions. “I thought they won! I totally would’ve used that, like, ‘Well, if you want to win third place…’ But I guess they still won at life.”

Clarkson also shared she was excited to come back to The Voice. This is her ninth season as a coach on the show. “You forget how much you love helping people become the best version of themselves, musically,” she explained. “I missed it.”

Blake Shelton then said he missed Kelly Clarkson as a The Voice coach when she took a break last season. “That’s why I was constantly asking if I could be a guest on her talk show,” the country music star declared. Clarkson also said, “I’ve asked him to co-host stuff with me. He turns me down!”

Blake Shelton went on to add, “Can a co-host really exist with Kelly?”

The Voice season 23 officially kicked off on Monday (March 6th).