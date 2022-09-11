Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage.

Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”

However, when Shelton returned, he brought a special guest with him — Stefani.

“Just like with Todd Tilghman, how long that performance had been coming… This next performance has been a long time coming also,” Shelton said.

Stefani made her way onstage, and the two performed Shelton’s song together. At the end of the performance, he welcomed his wife by saying: “By the way, everybody, may I also welcome for the first time to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Gwen Stefani.”

Stefani confessed that she never thought she would be on the stage, as she is not a country singer.

“This is one of those things you don’t dream about if you’re me,” Stefani said. “Then all of a sudden, I’m up here with Blake Shelton. It’s a miracle. I’m so grateful. Thank you so much.”

The fans were very welcoming of the star, and it was clear Shelton was proud of her. They performed another duet before exiting the stage.

Blake Shelton Invites ‘The Voice’ Contestant to Grand Ole Opry

Shelton also recently invited another The Voice star to the Grand Ole Opry. Dalton Dover won the hearts of many with his performances on the competition show. Dover was playing at the Ole Red, a live music bar in Tennessee, when he received a FaceTime call from Shelton on the big screen.

The two sparked up a conversation, with Dover clearly confused, and Shelton enjoying every moment.

“Well, I’ve just been sitting here, it was my secret way of watching you perform, man,” he said. “Sounds incredible as always, how you been?” Dover responded that he’s doing great, making fans at Ole Red for the past month. After some light conversation, Shelton dropped the news.

“I just wanted to call in and say hi to you and tell you congratulations on everything,” Shelton said. “Oh yeah, also I wanna know what you’re doing on December the third. Do you have plans?”

Dover, confused, said no, and Shelton said: “Well, okay that’d be cool because we’d like to have you come perform at Grand Ole Opry.”

Fans erupted into cheers for Dover, who was emotional and excited. Dover and fans are looking forward to his performance on the iconic stage on December 3.