Blake Shelton Says He Won the ‘Ultimate Prize’ on ‘The Voice’ by Meeting Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton put the wraps on his time as part of The Voice on NBC but he’s really clear that he won the “ultimate prize.” What would that be? Of course, he’s referring to meeting and ultimately marrying Gwen Stefani. Both were coaches on the show, which wrapped up another season on Tuesday night. Shelton was the winning coach, making him a nine-time champion as a coach.

“‘The Voice’ has changed my life in a million ways. Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she’s my wife,” Shelton said in an interview with Fox News Digital after the Season 22 finale aired on NBC. He’s not going to coach again, but he’s going to be a judge in Season 23.

Blake Shelton Responds To His Wife Gwen Stefani’s Reaction

“It was crazy. I didn’t even think about it… until the cameras shut off, then I realized, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I looked over, and she was crying,” Blake Shelton said regarding Stefani’s reaction. “She was like, ‘That’s it, we’re never going to do this again, you know?’… it was bittersweet.”

Back in 2014, Blake Shelton and Stefani happened to meet during the first season of The Voice. They both, at the time, were with their previous partners, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, Fox News reports. In the summer of 2015, they split from their marriages and started a romantic relationship in November of that year. It would be five years later when the Nobody But You singer proposed to Stefani in October 2020.

Shelton was very candid about his relationship with Stefani, the former No Doubt vocalist. He pointed out that he’s leaving The Voice with the best gift of all. “I won the ultimate prize on ‘The Voice.’ I don’t think anybody had a bigger win than I did,” he said.

Country singer Bryce Leatherwood became the Season 22 champion of The Voice. And Shelton added another win from the music competition show. “It’s so awesome to be here supporting this guy right here being the season 22 champ, and making this guy proud is always a treat,” Leatherwood said to Fox News Digital while standing next to his coach, Blake Shelton. “What it means for me to win is to make a lot of family proud, a lot of people proud and to make this guy proud, having Blake in my corner, couldn’t get better than that.”