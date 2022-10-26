Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show

Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach.

During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.

The latest support from the audience comes weeks after Blake Shelton announced that he will be done with The Voice after season 23 airs. “This show has changed my life in every year for the better,” Shelton declared in a social media post. “And it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Following Blake Shelton’s big announcement, a source close to his wife Stefani revealed to HollywoodLife how she feels about the decision. “Gwen couldn’t be prouder of Blake right now. She knows it’s a huge decision and one that he hasn’t taken lightly. He had deceased leaving the show numerous times over the years with Gwen but feels like now is the right time to do it.”

Gwen Stefani Admitted She Didn’t Know Who Blake Shelton Was Before They Appeared Together on ‘The Voice’

Also earlier this month, Gwen Stefani revealed she actually didn’t know that Blake Shelton existed before they both appeared on The Voice.

iHeart Radio reported that during an interview, Gwen Stefani made the shocking admission. “I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came to The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world. But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him.”

Although she didn’t know Shelton before The Voice, Stefani also recalled being drawn to the country music superstar “like a magnet.” Stefani made her return to the show’s stage after taking a break for a few seasons. “You guys are basically going on a date right now!” Cabello declared about Stefani and Blake. The duo is going head-to-head against each other as coaches. She also declared that they were couple goals. John Legend went on to add that he loves seeing Stefani and Shelton together. “Good vibes, good energy.”

Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015. They then got engaged in 2020 and were married in July 2021.