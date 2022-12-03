Blake Shelton’s Hallmark Movie: How to Watch ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’

Blake Shelton’s fifth installment of the Hallmark Come Home For Christmas franchise is streaming now. The country music singer helped the network kick off the holiday season on November 26 with Time For Him To Come Home for Christmas. Now, his fans can watch the movie on Peacock whenever they like.

The holiday mystery follows Elizabeth Athens (Holland Roden) and her friend, Josh Hart (Tyler Hynes), as they reunite for Christmas. The two start to realize they may have a bond that goes deeper than friendship. And they begin to fall in love. At the same time, Elizabeth starts getting voicemails from a strange man who is looking to win back the heart of his former lover. So the budding lover birds set out to help the two find each other.

The Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Inspired By a 2012 Blake Shelton Single

The annual Come Home For Christmas tradition was born from the book Time for Me to Come Home, which was written by Travis Thrasher and Blake Shelton’s mom, Dorothy Shackleford. The story was inspired by Shelton’s 2012 song by the same name that landed on his album Cheers, It’s Christmas.

Shackleford helped her son pen some of the song’s lyrics, and the experience led to her authoring the novel.

“Blake was writing the song for his Christmas album. And said he needed help with the second verse,” she told Country Living. “So I came up with the second verse and that’s how the song was born.”

Shackleford and Shelton partnered as executive producers for the first four movies, and Shackleford also served as a co-writer. This year, she was not a part of the project, but her song still worked as the EP.

The Country Single Debuted His Original Film in 2018

The original movie premiered in 2018. And the plot brings strangers Cara and Heath together after a snowstorm strands them at the airport as they are trying to make it home for Christmas.

While waiting for the weather to clear, the two bond over their shared grief of losing a parent right before the holidays and start falling in love. But Cara soon learns that Heath is actually a country music superstar who appears to have a romance with a supermodel. And Heath bares a strong resemblance, both in looks and personality, to Blake Shelton.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, and Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas followed the original.