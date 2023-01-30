Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Costar Does Hilarious Impression of Him in Clip From His Last Season

With nearly a month until The Voice returns, fans are getting a hilarious sneak peek of what’s to come for Blake Shelton during his final season as a coach.

Entertainment Weekly reports that in the latest promo, The Voice emphasizes that Season 23 is Shelton’s last by sharing clips of him bragging about the final episodes he’s appearing as a coach. “I’m totally gonna miss him,” fellow coach Kelly Clarkson declares while newcomer coach Chance the Rapper says it’s Shelton’s “final season.”

Meanwhile, Niall Horan, who is appearing as a new coach this season, gave his best Shelton impression. “This is my last season on this show,” he declared in a southern accent.

Blake Shelton announced he was officially departing from The Voice in October 2022. He stated at the time that he had been “wrestling” with this decision for quite a while and he decided that it was time for him to officially step away from the show. He’s the only original coach that has been on the show since its first season.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton said about The Voice. The country music superstar also said that it has been a “hell of a ride” over the past 12 years of chair turns.

Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Horan will be joining Shelton during his final season as judges. Clarkson previously served as a coach for seasons 14 through 21 before taking a break last year. Horan has previous experiences with competition shows. He appeared on The X Factor and formed his group One Direction in 2010. The band stay stayed together until 2016.

Carson Daly is also returning as the host of the show.

Blake Shelton Says He’d Return to ‘The Voice’ After Season 23 on One Condition

Last month, Blake Shelton chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of him returning to The Voice after season 23. However, it wouldn’t be a coach position. “Oh my god, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor,” Blake stated about joining his wife Gwen Stefani on the show in the future. “Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do.”

Shelton also said that he doesn’t believe that Season 22 was the final season for Stefani. “I would hope not for the sake of the show. But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life.”

The country music star then recalled why Stefani became emotional during the final episodes of The Voice Season 22. “I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off and she’s over there sobbing,” Shelton explained. “She was like, ‘This is out last time that we’re going to do this together.’”