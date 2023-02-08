Bonnie Raitt Sees Massive Spike in Sales After ‘Just Like That’ Wins Song of the Year Grammy

No one was more surprised than Bonnie Raitt to learn that “Just Like That” won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year on February 5th. She was up against titans of the music industry like Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, and more. However, the touching story in the song helped Raitt take home her third trophy of the evening. However, the win did more than just add another trophy to her shelf. It also caused a huge spike in sales for the veteran Americana singer.

Some outlets called Bonnie Raitt an “unknown blues singer” when reporting the big win. However, her decades of accolades speak for themselves. She has been releasing her unique brand of bluesy, roots-infused music since the early seventies. After this year’s Grammy ceremony, Raitt has a total of 15 trophies from the Recording Academy including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Still, she isn’t as popular as some of her competitors in the Song of the Year category. However, the win helped to introduce Raitt to a huge new audience.

Song of the Year Win Translates to Sales for Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” saw a huge jump in sales between February 4th to February 6th. According to the Tennessean, the song saw a 12,900% spike in sales. You read that right – twelve thousand nine hundred percent. However, that was just the beginning. On-demand streams of the song jumped around 5,700% in the same period.

The spike in sales didn’t stop at Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning song. Her overall album sales saw a 605% spike. At the same time, sales of songs from her discography that spans five decades saw a 2,100% spike in the days surrounding this year’s Grammy Awards.

Raitt on “Just Like That” and Her Song of the Year Win

To say that the win surprised Bonnie Raitt would be an understatement. Her shocked reaction to hearing the announcement went viral. Backstage, Raitt shared her surprise with reporters. “To be 73 years old and get a Song of the Year… when I’m barely a songwriter? After five decades, I do it ‘cause I love it,” she said. “I’m so lucky I still get to do this for a living.”

During her acceptance speech, Raitt said, “I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say. This is just an unreal moment.”

About the song, she said, “I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved’s organs to help another person live. This story, it was so simple and so beautiful for these times.”

If you haven’t yet, do yourself a favor and listen to “Just Like That” and you’ll see why it took home the win for Song of the Year.