Bonnie Raitt’s Shocked Reaction to Grammys Win Over Taylor Swift, Beyoncé & Adele Goes Viral

Last night, Bonnie Raitt took home an armload of Grammy Awards. She won Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind” and Best Americana Album for Just Like That. However, no one was more surprised than her to learn that Raitt also took home Song of the Year for the title track of that album.

Raitt is no stranger to Grammy success. Last night’s wins brought her to a total of fifteen trophies from the iconic awards show including the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. However, competition for the Song of the Year award was stiff. So, it’s easy to see why the win took Raitt by surprise.

Bonnie Raitt beat incredibly popular tracks like Gayle’s “ABCDEFU”, Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” and more to take home the trophy.

Bonnie Raitt Accepts Song of the Year Grammy in “Unreal Moment”

Raitt’s initial reaction to the win made it clear that she didn’t expect it. When she took the stage, she didn’t try to hide her shock. “I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say. This is just an unreal moment,” she said according to The Today Show.

Bonnie Raitt went on to discuss the story of an organ donor that inspired her to write the song. “I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved’s organs to help another person live. This story, it was so simple and so beautiful for these times,” she said.

Bonnie Raitt went on to say that she also drew inspiration from John Prine when writing the song. “People have been responding to the song partly because of how much I love and we all love John Prine,” she said. “That was the inspiration for the music, this song and telling a story from the inside.”

Raitt penned “Just Like That” alone. However, Prine’s influence is there for those who know what to listen for. The Travis picked guitar, the touching story that unfolds between the characters, and the way she brings the moment of their meeting to life with her words – those are Prine’s fingerprints.

Bonnie Raitt took a moment to give a nod to those who inspired her along the way. “I don’t write a lot of songs but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one and what this means for me and the rest of the songwriters, who I would not be up here tonight if it wasn’t for the art of the great soul-diffing, hardworking people that put these songs and ideas to music,” she said.

“I’m just totally humbled. I really appreciate it,” Raitt concluded.