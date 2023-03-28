Born & Raised Music Festival 2023 Lineup: Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, Ryan Bingham & More

If other music festival lineups for this year didn’t scratch your Texas country and Red Dirt itch, you’re in luck. The third annual Born & Raised Music Festival is coming later this year. This time around, the festival has expanded to three days. That means there’s time for more than 40 artists to take the stage.

The Born & Raised Music Festival will start on Thursday, September 14th, and comes to an end on Saturday, September 16th. Additionally, there will be a festival pre-party on Wednesday before things kick off. Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Gary Allen will headline the event. Also, festival attendees will see sets from Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Flatland Cavalry, Reckless Kelly, and plenty more. The magic will happen at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma. The same festival grounds that host Rocklahoma every year.

Dave Geincke, founder, vice president, and general manager of Pryor Creek Music Festivals spoke about Born & Raised in a statement. “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being born and raised on the red dirt in this part of the country and that’s exactly what our festival celebrates – the roots, the heritage, and the music that defines us,” he said. “So, we invite you to come on over, kick up your boots, and show the world what it means to be an outlaw at the Born & Raised Music Festival.”

Presale Passes Are Available Now

Presale for festival passes starts today. On Friday, passes will go on sale to the general public. Options include several VIP packages, reserved seating, one-day passes, three-day passes, and more. Those who purchase three-day passes will have access to the pre-festival party and a meal voucher to use at the kickoff celebration.

The Born & Raised Music Festival also offers a variety of camping and glamping packages. For those who want to get settled in early, the campgrounds open on Sunday, September 10th.

Head to the festival’s website for prices and more information.

Born & Raised Music Festival Full Lineup