Boy Named Banjo: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriters

Boy Named Banjo made some beautiful noise with its strumming and drumming last month. The Nashville-born quintet—Barton Davies (banjo), Ford Garrard (bass), Sam McCullough (drums), Willard Logan (mandolin/guitar) and William Reames (guitar/harmonica)—released new track, “Whiskey Dreams,” and made its Grand Ole Opry debut. In addition, the band issued a vinyl reprint of its EP, Circles.

While Boy Named Banjo is currently prepping its next project to be released later this year on the Mercury Nashville label, Outsider caught up to the five-piece to find out the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriters.

1. ‘Disorder’ – Joy Division (written by Ian Curtis, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner)

Ford Garrard (bass): Bass is a funny instrument. Most players grow up spending a lot of time trying to be as fast, funky, and flashy as possible. This is great and has its place, but there is no better example of a bass player serving the song than Peter Hook’s bass line on Joy Division’s “Disorder.” Hook was able to write one of the most iconic basslines in history with just three notes. Boy Named Banjo is very far removed from ’70s UK punk music. But when I am in the studio, I try to channel that energy on every song: “What is the most impactful thing I can play with the least amount of notes?”

2. ‘Love Has Brought Me Around’ – James Taylor

Sam McCullough (drums): When I was first starting out as a young drummer, I immediately gravitated towards hard rock and metal. Anything loud, aggressive, and with some sense of reckless/raw style captured me. When I eventually joined Boy Named Banjo, the other members that had started the band were big fans of several genres (bluegrass, country, folk, singer/songwriter) that were foreign to me. Their influence helped me garner an appreciation for a more subtle and minimalistic approach to drumming and musical arrangement, in general. Songwriting came to the forefront for me. So naturally I was drawn to James Taylor and his legendary drummer Russ Kunkel. “Love Has Brought Me Around” is a wonderful example of Kunkel playing drums that suit the song, arrangement, and vibe. I strive to play as thoughtfully.

3. ‘Gentle on My Mind’ – John Hartford

Barton Davies (banjo, vocals): I’ll never forget the day my dad turned me onto John Hartford. I was just getting into banjo and writing songs. He played me a couple of Hartford records, and this song hit me like a freight train. I was completely mesmerized by the chord movement, the descriptive lyrics, and the fact that there was no chorus. Just verses with a refrain. To me, it’s still one of the best songs ever written. It taught me at an early age that it’s okay to be different.

4. ‘Ain’t So Lonely’ – Lucero (written by Ben Nichols)

William Reames (acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals): Lucero was my favorite band growing up and still frequents my car speakers. Ben Nichols is an incredible songwriter and I always love his lyrics and melody. The chorus is in half-time and is a super cool departure from the verse, which highlights the retrospection of the singer. The instrumentation keeps one foot in the alt world and one in country. Gotta love it.

5. ‘Rag Mama Rag’ – The Band (written by Robbie Robertson)

Willard Logan (electric guitar, mandolin acoustic): This is one of my favorite songs of all time. And it’s a great example of how to serve a song as a musician. On this track, The Band’s drummer Levon Helm plays the mandolin, while pianist Richard Manuel plays the drums and bass player Rick Danko plays the fiddle. In spite of the little imperfections in their parts, this game of musical chairs injects the purest forms of energy and joy into the song. It takes it to a place it never would have gone if the players hadn’t been willing to step outside of their comfort zone.