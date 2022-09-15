On Wednesday (September 14th), country music superstar Brad Paisley took to his social media accounts to share a sweet message to his wife Kim on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to this amazing goddess,” Brad Paisley declared in the post, which featured an adorable snapshot of him and Kim. “Find yourself someone who looks at you the way [Kim] looks at whoever took the photo. Have the best day, love of my life.”

In response to the post, Brad Paisley’s wife commented, “Aw haha thanks, honey! And thanks [photographer] Tony [Sepulveda].”

Brad Paisley began dating the According to Jim actress in 2001. The former American Idol judge first saw the actress 10 years earlier in her feature film debut Father of the Bride while on a date. He then saw the film’s sequel four years later. In a 2010 interview, Paisley recalled watching Kim’s performance and thought “She seems like a great girl – smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find.”

Kim and Brad Paisley got married in 2003 and have two children together, William and Jasper.

Brad Paisley’s Wife Reveals How She & the Country Music Star Met

During an appearance on the Meredith Vieria Show in 2015, Brad Paisley’s wife Kim recalls how she ended up meeting the country music star. She revealed that the singer and songwriter had adored her from afar for quite a while.

“He swears, it never happened before,” Kim stated about Brad Paisley’s first impression. “He woke up one day and decided he wanted to call me.”

Although the couple has been married for nearly 20 years, there have been some bumps in the road. This includes during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. While chatting with the TODAY Show hosts in July 2021, Brad Paisley joked that Kim wasn’t sure if she liked him after quarantine.

“Yeah, I actually like her,” Brad Paisley stated. “That was something I wasn’t, you know, I was forced to comfort. So was she. I don’t know if she’s still sure [she likes me] yet, but it doesn’t matter.”

Along with getting to know her wife more, thanks to quarantine, Brad Paisley said he was able to chat with fans over Zoom while in quarantine. “I know what pajamas my fans wear. I know what artwork they prefer in their homes and what kind of mounted animals they have on the wall. And it’s awesome. I got to know them better than I think I ever did in a meet and greet.”

Paisley also remained optimistic about the pandemic quarantine by stating he was able to spend more time with his family. “I’ve never spent a summer largely home with my kids,” he said. “And what a great time in their lives to do that, at 11 and 13, to be able to go and spend that time.”