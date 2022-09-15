Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley & More Country Stars to Perform at ‘Dance Party to End ALZ’

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are making their efforts to end Alzheimer’s a family affair. With the help of Kimberly’s siblings, Ashley and Jay, they will bring their fifth annual “Dance Party to End ALZ” event to Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon on Sunday, November 13.

This year’s theme is on-trend. Performers will bring ticket holders back to the 1990s by singing their favorite songs from the decade. Among those performers are Country music stars Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Melinda Doolittle, Tracy Lawrence, Ashley Campbell, Kelleigh Bannen, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, and Chrissy Metz. And, of course, Brad Paisley will also take the stage.

Kimberly announced the news via Instagram on September 14, which also happened to be her 51st birthday.

“My birthday wish is to #ENDALZ,” she wrote.

During the event’s previous years, Kimberly has raised a total of $1.3 million. As she explained in her caption, the proceeds have gone to “fund a diverse and exciting range of Alzheimer’s research — from studying the impacts of genetics and sleep on the brain, to developing a smartwatch-based intervention for dementia risk reduction.”

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Lost a Loved One to Alzheimer’s in 2016

Kimberly and her siblings will host the event, as they do every year. And as Kimberly shared with Parade in 2019, her passion to support the cause was inspired by her mother, Linda Williams, who passed away from the disease in 2016.

It was on Kimberly and Brad’s wedding day that they realized something was wrong. Linda was tasked with reading a bible passage at the ceremony. But when the day came, she had trouble reading the words and she seemed unreasonably upset about the ceremony.

“She was very smart [and] articulate,” Williams-Paisley shared, “but that day, she had to keep stopping herself and going back.”

The illness put the entire family through an emotional battle mixed with anger, guilt, and fear.

“So many caregivers and family members feel so much guilt about everything,” she continued. “There’s no graceful way through it, really. It’s a very complicated illness.”

So bringing the annual event to Music City is her way of helping others navigate Alzhiemrs with the hope of one day helping to ensure no one else has to.

To buy tickets to The Dance Party to End Alz, you can visit the event’s webpage. General admission runs from $50-$200 and VIP table packages cost $2,500-$50,000. If you can’t attend, you can still help my making a donation.

“Thank you for taking on this fight with me and my siblings!” she added. “And thank you for the kind birthday wishes!! I’m full of gratitude today.”