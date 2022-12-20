Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, and More to Honor George Jones at Upcoming Concert

George Jones released his debut single in 1954. Five years later, he landed his first chart-topper. From there, his career took off. Today, he is rightfully hailed as one of the greatest country singers to ever live. Many would agree that Jones was the greatest by a wide margin. From his early rockabilly recordings to his country tear-jerkers, Jones’ vocal delivery was sure to stir anyone who heard it. It was as if his vocal cords were molded from pure gold.

More than that, The Possum was an icon, his wild life and tumultuous relationships became the stuff of legends (and at least one miniseries), but it was his timeless music that inspired countless artists across multiple generations. With songs like “A Good Year for the Roses,” “The Grand Tour,” and the iconic “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” in his catalog it’s easy to see why he reached his current exalted status in the annals of country music. When George passed away, he left behind a legacy like none other. Next year, several country stars will come together to celebrate that legacy with Still Playin’ Possum.

Still Playin’ Possum: The Music & Memories of George Jones

The one-night-only concert will take place on April 25th in the Probst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. According to The Music Universe, Jones’ widow, Nancy, organized the memorial concert. “George Jones died on April 26th, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be 10 years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting. George made history and influenced artists from all genres, and many of them will celebrate with us in April,” she said of the event. “The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved country music.”

Tickets go on sale this Thursday via Ticketmaster. They’ll start at a very affordable $25. Then, super fans can add the $200 VIP package. That package includes dinner with George Jones’ widow Nancy and her friends the night before the concert.

Those who aren’t able to make it to Alabama in April may still be able to see the tribute to George Jones. They’re taping the concert for a future television special. However, there’s no word on when or on which network it will air.

Tribute Concert Lineup

Today, Nancy Jones released the first wave of performers who will pay tribute to George in April. The lineup is already stacked, but this isn’t everyone. More performers will be added to the list before the big day.